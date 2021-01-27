St. Catharines opens survey on ice time allocation

The city of St. Catharines is gathering feedback on how ice time should be divvied up.

Staff have been working on updating the Ice Allocation Policy outlining the process for all city owned facilities to follow.

Some of the considerations include non-profit versus for profit use, adult use versus time for seniors and youth, competitive versus non-competitive use, and local groups versus users from outside of the city.

Residents can provide their take on the issue through engageSTC.ca/RecFacilities until March 1st.