St. Catharines opens warming centre at Market Square

The city of St. Catharies has opened a warming centre at Market Square today to help keep vulnerable residents out of the cold.

The warming centre will open at 1 p.m. and remain open until 6 p.m.

Typically St. Catharines opens warming centres when Environment Canada issues a cold weather advisory, however, with current shutdowns in response to COVID-19 limiting other options for individuals seeking relief from frigid weather, the City is relaxing usual requirements.

“Temperatures are dangerously cold and this is one way the City can support those who need to escape the cold during the daytime. Despite some pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our community partners are working hard to ensure overnight spaces are available, but we all need to do our part to protect our most vulnerable,” said Mayor Walter Sendzik.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place and capacity is limited to 30 patrons at a time. Masks are required, and the City will have masks available for individuals without one.

The City will monitor the weather going forward and open the centre as required.