St. Catharines out with plans to celebrate the holidays including light displays & live performances

The city of St. Catharines is out with plans to celebrate the holidays this year.

While a Santa Claus parade will not take place in the city, Let it Glow - A Celebration of Light, will launch Dec. 11th and run until Jan. 9th, 2022.

The new event will feature series of interactive light installations, entertainment, winter workshops, free skates and swimming and cultural programming.

“Working with community partners we have built some great programming with a mix of new events and traditional favourites,” says Andrea Connelly Miele, St. Catharines community and events coordinator. “We encourage you to explore our City and raise a mug of hot chocolate and your selfie stick to celebrate the holiday season in St. Catharines.”

You can find a map of the lighting installations and a full schedule of events by clicking here.