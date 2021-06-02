St. Catharines outdoor kitchen installation company takes certified living wage pledge

A St. Catharines based company is taking the pledge to become a certified living wage employer.

Outdoor kitchen installation company NatureKast has signed on to provide the wage to their 44 full time staff members.

Financial Controller James van den Brink says, "Since its beginnings, NatureKast has always been committed to an inclusive workplace that provides job stability. Becoming a certified living wage employer is a testament of our commitment to making a long-term investment in our staff and community. The Ontario Living Wage Program gives NatureKast the opportunity to hold itself accountable as a responsible employer - recognizing the true value of our employees and their real cost of living."

A living wage is defined as what employees need to be paid based on the actual costs of living in their area. A living wage stipulates workers must have enough to cover their basic necessities, while still having some money left over to take part in the community.

In Niagara, the living wage has been calculated at $18.12 compared to Ontario's minimum wage of $14.25.