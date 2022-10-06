St. Catharines park officially opens honouring Bob Miller’s contributions to the community

A St. Catharines park has officially opened honouring a passionate community member.

City staff and Councillors were joined by members of the Old Glenridge Community Association and members of the Partridge and Miller families to celebrate the official opening of Partridge Park.

Officials recognized park donors, and unveiled a plaque honouring Bob Miller’s contributions to the community.

Improvements to the park include accessible pathway connections, an arbour, an outdoor ice rink area, a multi-use court, and a fully accessible playground structure.

A plaque will be unveiled to recognize Miller’s lifetime commitment and love for community service, the Glenridge neighbourhood, and the game of basketball.

He has lived in the Glenridge area since 1980 and co-founded the St. Catharines CYO Rebels basketball organization.

Miller’s other community service contributions include serving as long-time chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters as well as founder and later chair of the Alzheimer's Society of Niagara Foundation.

Miller was also a St. Catharines Citizen of the Year finalist and has received the Jack Gatecliff Sportsperson of the Year award and the Jimmy Rose Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The Old Glenridge Community Association was the first community group to utilize the City’s Parks Legacy Fund,” says Phil Cristi, director of community recreation and culture services for the City. “The OGCA raised more than $150,000 for the project. The partnership between the OGCA and the City has created a model that can be used for future park improvement projects.”