St. Catharines park re-opens featuring renovations and new art installation

Bogart Street Park officially re-opened Monday after extensive renovations along with the unveiling of the 'Ohné:ka' art

installation.

The park enhancements include new landscaping, a reconstructed parking lot, and a playground structure featuring several accessibility elements.

The existing tennis courts were transformed into multi-use courts to accommodate a variety of sports, including tennis, basketball, ball hockey and handball.



Director of Community, Recreation and Culture Services Phil Cristi says the revitalized park celebrates art, culture and recreation.

Cristi says the revitalization was made possible by funding from the City of St. Catharines, as well as the province and federal government.

The maximum amount of funding that St. Catharines was approved for was $437,000.

The art installation was supported by the City of St. Catharines in partnership with the Niagara Regional Native

Centre.