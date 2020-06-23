St. Catharines parking fees will be resuming next month

Parking fees will be reinstated in St. Catharines next month.

During last night's council meeting Councillor Kevin Townsend asked for a reconsideration of a previous motion to bring back payment for parking on July 1st.

He said council should be focusing on really supporting struggling businesses.

Ultimately his motion to reconsider did not garner the two-thirds majority needed to move forward.

An update from city staff earlier this month suggested the city is looking at a negative impact of $10.5 mllion by the end of this year due of COVID-19.