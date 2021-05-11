St. Catharines passes short term rental bylaw

St. Catharines city council is cracking down on Airbnb type properties in the city.

Councilors unanimously passing a short term rental bylaw.

Owners will be required to have their properties licensed in 2022.

The two year license will cost owners $500 and it must be for a home that the owner or a tennant lives in for the majority of the year.

A number of fines were approved for properties that are found to be operating without a license or fail to meet a number of requirements.

