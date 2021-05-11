St. Catharines passes short term rental bylaw
St. Catharines city council is cracking down on Airbnb type properties in the city.
Councilors unanimously passing a short term rental bylaw.
Owners will be required to have their properties licensed in 2022.
The two year license will cost owners $500 and it must be for a home that the owner or a tennant lives in for the majority of the year.
A number of fines were approved for properties that are found to be operating without a license or fail to meet a number of requirements.
