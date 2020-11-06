St. Catharines planning four festive days to see Santa instead of parade

There will not be a Santa Claus Parade in St. Catharines this year, but the city is organizing a few holiday events.

Santa will make special stops at the city's 'Holiday Square' on St. Paul Street, on Nov. 21, 22, 28 and 29.

In lieu of the parade, from noon to 8 p.m. on all four days at the corner of St. Paul Street and James Street, holiday magic will be on full display, welcoming families and individuals to stop by, share in enjoying a hot beverage, some festive entertainment and the chance to see Santa himself.

Beyond the Santa appearances the space will feature Elsa, Anna and Kristoff from Disney’s Frozen, alongside artisanal and warm beverage vendors.

Families will also be able to snap a holiday-themed photo with a touchless photo booth.

A reminder to guests that they should only pose with members of their own household bubble to limit any possible spread of COVID-19.

Occupancy in the space will be limited in accordance with Provincial restrictions on gathering sizes, although Santa’s appearances will be visible from the entire area of the intersection.