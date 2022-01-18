St. Catharines plows dealing with many parked cars

A desperate call from St. Catharines staff.

"Please get your cars off the road." St. Catharines Director of Municipal Services Darrell Smith calling for those with parked cars on the road to move them, "and please stop shovelling your driveway back into the middle of the road because that is just killing us with time."

St. Catharines has enlisted the help of more contractors today but it is still expected to take until about 11 p.m. tonight to clear a path through every side street.

Smith adds, "we will be towing vehicles as required through "S'No Parking" so people should understand that our primary goal is to get through this and get everything opened for people and emergency vehicles, if that means we have to tow a vehicle we will tow it."

S’No Parking is a public safety protocol implemented by the City that requires residents remove parked vehicles from streets during and after snowstorms.

Smith goes on to say that the complete clearing of the roads may take several days, "We are going to have a significant snow hauling operation for the first time in many years. We are going to have to haul snow away because there is just too much to pile at the side of the road."