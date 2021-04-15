St. Catharines' poetry challenge focuses on community heroes this year

A poetry contest run by the City of St. Catharines is returning this month.

Mayor Sendzik invites St. Catharines residents to submit an original poem, based on the theme “Our Community Heroes”, for the Challenge.

All types of poetry will be accepted – from Shakespearean sonnets to a vivid picture told through the simplicity of a few words in a Haiku.

Poems should be sent to poetry@stcatharines.ca by April 30 to be considered.

The winning poet will be highlighted on the mayor’s social media channels.

“The annual Mayor’s Poetry Challenge is a great way to engage poets in our community to use their creative minds to expand on how we see our city. This year we want to offer an opportunity for residents to express appreciation in prose for the hero or heroes who have touched our lives since the start of the pandemic,” said Mayor Walter Sendzik. “This past year has been defined by a community of heroes doing what they can to respond to the COVID-19 health crisis – from our healthcare heroes, to volunteers supporting our most vulnerable, to essential workers in our grocery stores, to teachers who quickly adapted to online instruction. It’s just another example of how St. Catharines is a resilient community.”

The Mayor’s Poetry Challenge takes place during National Poetry Month in April, which began in 1998 by the League of Canadian Poets to celebrate and appreciate poetry.