St. Catharines poetry contest focuses on hope and endurance
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik is putting out the call for the best limericks, couplets, and free verse.
The 5th annual Mayor’s Poetry challenge will focus on messages of hope and endurance as people try to stay connected while being physically apart.
Submissions are being accepted by email at poetry@stcatharines.ca
The contest closes May 1st.
