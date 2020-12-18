St. Catharines prepares for RED

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik reacting to today's shift to the red zone.

He says it's more important than ever that the community reduce their contacts to help stop the spread of the virus.

"We're asking people to stay within their own households, and I know it's not an easy thing to do and we've gone 9 months being told to do this, but the reality is we have to do this as our health care system is on the verge of being overwhelmed."

Sendzik says the City has outlined how a move to red impacts city facilities.

