St. Catharines prepares for Thanksgiving

St. Catharines city staff are preparing for an increase in COVID-19 compliance related complaints over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

While delivering the COVID-19 city update at council last night, CAO Shelley Chemnitz said bylaw enforcement will be available to respond to complaints during peak hours.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says, "What we're saying, and what Public Health is saying, is it's a return to the tightest bubble that you can be in, which is under 10 people. Keep it to your family, not having the large traditional Thanksgiving dinner with extended family, but keep within the tight social network."

Chemnitz also says in the coming weeks the Niagara Region Business Licensing Department will have staff available seven days a week to help enforce the bylaws.