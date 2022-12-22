St. Catharines prepares for winter storm

The City of St. Catharines is preparing for a major winter storm set to hit the region tomorrow.

Mayor Mat Siscoe says city crews are proactively preparing for the storm this holiday weekend.

He says Municipal Works is preparing vehicles to salt and sand the roads, however heavy rain will prevent pre-wetting and/or salting of the roads as it may be washed away.

Instead, vehicles will be prepared in advance so that the City can salt and sand as soon as the rain ends on primary routes, and then main roads, to ensure the safety of first response teams and facilitate emergency response across the City.

The city's Citizens First department is preparing staff to address inquires related to the potential weather and the after hours service will be active over the weekend and holiday.

If you have questions or concerns - call CitizensFirst at 905-688-5600.