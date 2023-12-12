St. Catharines prepares zoning changes to allow more accessory rental units

The City of St. Catharines is looking into opening the door to more housing units across the city.

City Council asking staff to change zoning by-laws to allow up to four residential units on lots around the city.

Mayor Mat Siscoe says they also want staff to include the appropriate provisions, "This is a step that a lot of municipalities are taking because there is a lot of funding available at the provincial and federal level but those levels of government have asked municipalities to open up zoning policies to make it easier for accessory dwelling units to get built."

The hope is that some homeowners will use the change to build smaller rental units on their property.

Siscoe adds that there are many properties that have the space, "There are parts pf the city, and people know where they are, in the north end where they have these monster lots which have really long backyards, very larges spaces and they have one residential unit."

Click HERE to listen to the Mayor discuss the changes on Niagara in the Morning.

Staff will draft the changes and bring it back to council for feedback and public input.