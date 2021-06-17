St. Catharines Pride crosswalk to be repaired after officials believe it was intentionally defaced

The Pride crosswalk in downtown St. Catharines will be repaired after officials say it was deliberately defaced.

A memo from city staff states tire marks wore through the coatings and will require repair from the contractor that installed the crosswalk.

Staff say they have already reached out to the contractor and will try to get it repaired as quickly as possible.

Municipal Works staff will try to clean the other sections where the markings are just on the surface and that could be completed this morning.

Niagara Regional Police are checking nearby camera footage to try to identify the people responsible.

City councillor Greg Miller, who advocated for the crosswalk, writes, "Unfortunately this sort of homophobic hate was not unexpected. It reminds us why solidarity with our queer community is still so necessary." He goes on to add, "Love will continue to win over hate."