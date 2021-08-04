St. Catharines program to offer technology mentorship program for seniors and older adults

St. Catharines is launching a new program to help seniors and older adults become more comfortable with technology.

Participants and volunteer mentors will be linked up through the Cyber-Seniors program starting on August 9th.

The mentors will help seniors and older adults navigate the digital world, starting with a telephone and Zoom session. A series of computer literacy webinars will also be available.

For now, the program will be delivered virtually and over-the-phone, but in the future city representatives hope to offer it through the Older Adult Centres to provide in-person training on laptops, tablets, and other devices.

The importance of computer and technological skills was highlighted during the pandemic as families used platforms like Zoom to keep in touch and meet up in a safe, virtual space.

The program is being supported through the Ontario Seniors Community Grant.

For more information, and to sign up, visit cyberseniors.org/niagara.