St. Catharines property owner facing $2,500 in fire code violation fines
A St. Catharines property owner is facing a steep fine after violating the fire code.
The owner of 102 Village Road was found guilty of four counts of failing to install working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
The conviction comes with a fine of $2,500 plus court surcharges.
Working smoke alarms are required by law on every storey of a home and outside all sleeping areas.
Carbon monoxide alarms are also required outside sleeping areas in units with a fuel burning appliance and in units that share a wall or floor with a service room or an attached garage.
