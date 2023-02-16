A St. Catharines PSW has been charged with theft.

Back in January the family of an 87 year old man living at Niagara Ina Grafton Gage Village noticed that money was going missing from their father's room.

The family took it upon themselves to install a security camera inside his living area to figure out what happened.

They have now handed that footage over to Niagara Regional Police and a 38 year old personal support worker has been charged.

Kathleen Erin Little from St. Catharines is facing four counts of theft under $5,000.

Little was employed by Niagara Ina Grafton Gage Village.

She is scheduled to appear in court on March 28th.

Officers suspect there may be additional complainants and are encouraging any senior or family member of any senior who was cared for by Little to report any previously suspected suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009208.