St. Catharines Public Library card holders can now borrow carbon dioxide monitors to check indoor air quality in their spaces.

Niagara Region Public Health and the St. Catharines Public Library have partnered to create a program to lend carbon dioxide monitors that measure indoor air quality.

Thanks to a donation by the Community Access to Ventilation Information, St. Catharines Public Library now has 10 new carbon dioxide monitors to be borrowed by the community.

Each carbon dioxide monitor comes with a guide for using the device and interpreting the results.

The devices are available at all four St. Catharines Public Library branches and can be borrowed for up to seven days.