St. Catharines ready to enter Step One by reopening pools and outdoor sports fields

The City of St. Catharines will reopen its outdoor pools over the next few days.

Ontario is moving into 'Step One' of the reopening plan which allows for patios, non-essential stores with a street entrance, and other facilities to reopen.

Both Lincoln Park Pool and Port Dalhousie Pool will open Saturday, June 12 from noon until 8 p.m.

Starting on Sunday, June 13, Port Dalhousie Pool will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lion Dunc Schooley Pool will open as originally scheduled on June 30.

The City will also extend splash pad hours, opening them from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily starting on June 12.

Outdoor sports fields will be available for rentals for up to 10 people.

The City is also moving forward on weekend temporary downtown road closures, allowing for expanded patios and outdoor businesses operations.

The closures won't start this weekend, but next - June 18th.

Closures will run on weekends until Oct. 9, on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

St. Paul Street will be closed from William to Carlisle Street and from Bond Street to Court Street. James Street will be closed from St. Paul Street to King Street.

At the same time the City is continuing to run its expanded temporary outdoor patio program in 2021.