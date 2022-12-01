St. Catharines ready to 'Let It Glow'

The City of St. Catharines is ready to "Let It Glow" this holiday season.

The family friendly outdoor festival kicks off with a party Friday night 6-9 p.m. outside the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre.

The evening will feature a free concert with My Son the Hurricane and a visit from Santa.

There will be another launch party in Port Dalhousie on December 16th from 5-8 p.m.

The evening will feature a family parade from Lakeside Park to Rennie Park where you will find and a magical forest park and a chance to take photos with Santa.

Other activities during the celebration include light displays at various locations around the city, a Winter at the Market every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., wrapping up December 15 at Market Square.

Another vendor market will take to the corner of St. Paul and James streets.

A number of vendors will set up in wooden huts on Fridays 5-9 p.m., Saturdays 2-6 p.m., and Sunday 2-6 p.m. on the weekends of December 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.

On December 21st there will be 'A Night by the Fire with Indigenous Story Tellers' at the Niagara Regional Native Centre.

Family swimming, public skating, and other activities are also planned up until January 8th.

For all the events visit https://lovestc.ca/letitglow/

