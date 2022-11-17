St. Catharines recognized as climate action leader

St. Catharines has been recognized as a climate action leader.

The city was one of 122 communities across the globe to be named to the CDP 2022 A-List.

To score an A, a local government must publicly disclose their environmental data, have a community-wide greenhouse gas emissions inventory, and have published a climate action plan in municipal council.

Last year the City signed on to the "Cities Race to Zero" which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

Efforts in reaching this target include the LED-streetlight conversion project, adding more EV charging stations across St. Catharines and retrofitting many City buildings to reduce on energy use.



