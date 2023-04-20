St. Catharines recycling company fined $27k for leaving fuel in scrap vehicles

A St. Catharines recycling company has been fined $27,000 for allegedly leaving fuel and oil in scrap vehicles sent to the scrap yard.

It was back in September of 2021, a Ministry of Environment inspector was at a Hamilton scrap metal recycling facility when two highway tractors were offloaded spilling anti-freeze, engine oil, and hydraulic fluid.

The vehicle's certificate stated they had come from Glendale Metals Company and there were no fluids remaining.

Charges were then laid against Glendale Metal Company, a division of Marine Recycling Corporation, a scrap metal facility located on Glendale Avenue in St. Catharines.

"End-of-life vehicles contain specific materials that are a risk to the environment and human health including fluids in vehicles. The materials must be removed prior to processing to prevent spills to the natural environment, as well as loud and dangerous explosions occurring in scrap metal shredders. There is also a requirement to record that materials have been removed in an end-of-life vehicle certificate."

Marine Recycling Corporation was convicted of one violation under the Environmental Protection Act and was fined $27,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $6,750 and given 12 months to pay.