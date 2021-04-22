St. Catharines releases list of roads to be repaved this year

St. Catharines has released a list of roads that will be repaved this year.

Work on the roads may include minor curb repairs, installation of a subdrain if required, manhole adjustments, milling and asphalt repaving.

The project has been awarded to Rankin Construction, and is now underway and will be completed in 16 to 20 weeks (weather permitting).

This project will include the following works on the following streets:

•Admiral Road – Hartzel Road to Park Avenue

•Burgoyne Woods – Edgedale Road to road end

•Catharine Street - Maple Street to Russel Avenue

•Dunkirk Road – Wright Street to Bunting Road

•Lake Street – Lakeport Road to Prince Edward Street

•Lake Street – Prince Edward to Lakeshore Road

•Lake Street - Watersedge Circle to road end

•Market Square – City Hall Parking Lot

•Page Street – Queenston Street to Welland Avenue

•Park Avenue – Seymour Avenue to Admiral Road

•Corporate Park Drive – Martindale Road to road end

Updates on the project will be posted to www.stcatharines.ca/2021Resurfacing, and more information can be found at www.stcatharines.ca/Paving.