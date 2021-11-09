St. Catharines Remembrance Day ceremony to remain small this year

Remembrance Day will look a little different in St. Catharines again this year.

Similar to last year, the ceremony at Memorial Park organized by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 will be a small gathering of members by invitation only.

The traditional parade from City Hall will also not be happening this year.

People who wish to take part in the ceremony can watch a live broadcast at 11 a.m. on the city's Facebook page or listen along here on 610 CKTB.