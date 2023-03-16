iHeartRadio
St. Catharines removing sign language signs to check for mistakes


st. catharines city hall

The city of St. Catharines is temporarily removing signs that were put up to help the hearing impaired and deaf community.

The city launched the pilot program after being approached by local resident,  Avril Hertneky, with the idea.

The signs, depicting the American Sign Language (ASL) alphabet and common language and phrases, were to be installed at city parks and recreational facilities to improve communication between deaf and hearing residents.

Yesterday, a local resident called out the signs saying they were 'riddled with errors'.

 

The city says it will temporarily remove the signs, and review the situation to address any potential issues.

Manager of Business Planning and Strategic Services, Eric Lamothe says their input is valuable to ensuring that this, and any other future initiatives to build off this project, are successful.

