St. Catharines removing sign language signs to check for mistakes

The city of St. Catharines is temporarily removing signs that were put up to help the hearing impaired and deaf community.

The city launched the pilot program after being approached by local resident, Avril Hertneky, with the idea.

The signs, depicting the American Sign Language (ASL) alphabet and common language and phrases, were to be installed at city parks and recreational facilities to improve communication between deaf and hearing residents.

Yesterday, a local resident called out the signs saying they were 'riddled with errors'.

Please do not share the ASL signage released by the City of @St_Catharines. It is riddled with errors. I’ve been in touch with the city trying to get this issue resolved. If you see it anywhere, please ask to have it taken down. — Paul (@banjosworld) March 15, 2023

The city says it will temporarily remove the signs, and review the situation to address any potential issues.

Manager of Business Planning and Strategic Services, Eric Lamothe says their input is valuable to ensuring that this, and any other future initiatives to build off this project, are successful.