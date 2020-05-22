St. Catharines reopens leash-free dog parks, tennis courts, skate parks and basketball courts

St. Catharines residents will have more options to keep busy outside this weekend.

As long as residents follow physical separation rules and keep groups to no more than five people, residents will be allowed to relax in public parks, play ball, fly a kite, and other activities with members of their own households

Individual activities such as yoga or exercising, provided they are not in a group or class.

In addition to easing certain restrictions the city has opened some previously closed amenities for use including leash-free dog parks, tennis courts, skate parks and basketball courts.

Organized sports are still restricted.

Playground equipment, benches, the Lakeside Park Carousel, and washrooms remain closed.

Sunset Beach is closed as is its boat launch.

The Garden City Golf Course also remains closed.

The St. Catharines Farmers Market opens tomorrow, from 8 a.m. until noon.