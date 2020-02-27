St. Catharines reporter stands by his stories and sources as one councillor wants to plug the leak

A St. Catharines regional councillor wants to get to the bottom of confidential information leaks at the region.

Councillor George Darte say he believes taxpayers deserve to know most things, but not everything.

He wants to get to the bottom of who is sending the media information from closed sessions.

The discussion is coming up again after a story in the St. Catharines Standard.

The report by Grant LaFleche quoted inside sources to reveal council had decided to sue four former high ranking regional managers, including Chair Alan Caslin, for their role in the tainted CAO hiring scandal.

LaFleche says in most cases whistleblowers want the public to know the truth about something they feel is wrong.

He says while councillors should hold each other accountable, if they fail, the media can be a powerful tool.

LaFleche says the paper has a lot of internal processes and controls they use to double and triple check information.

He says they have never published a story with one confidentail source, and that he ensures there are multiple independent sources confirming facts before going to print.

LaFleche authored the award winning 'All the Chair's Men' series which uncovered the tainted hiring of Niagara's former CAO, sparking an Ombudsman investigation and almost complete overhaul of Region Council.