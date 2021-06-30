St. Catharines resident facing first degree murder charges in woman's death

A St. Catharines resident has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after a death last Saturday.

Officers arrested 21 year old Elvis Berisha yesterday as part of the investigation into the death of 22 year old Tineisha Chatwin.

The Niagara Regional Police confirm she had been shot and died as a result of the wound.

Her body was discovered during the early morning hours of Saturday after officers were called to a home in the Church Street and Queenston Street area of St. Catharines.