St. Catharines resident finds stolen trailer thanks to an AirTag

Buying an Apple AirTag has paid off for a St. Catharines resident who had their trailer stolen last week.

Niagara Police say a utility dump trailer, worth $15,000, was stolen from an address on Oakdale Avenue in St. Catharines last week, and the owners were able to track it by using an AirTag that had been installed on it.

Officers tracked it to a rural property located on Thirty Road, in West Lincoln, and uncovered it after receiving a warrant to search the property.

58-year-old James William Graham of Grimsby was arrested and charged with one count of Break Enter and Commit Place Other Than a Dwelling.

Police allege he towed the trailer to the property owned by 36-year-old Andrew Lee Wayne of West Lincoln.

Wayne is charged with one count of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.

Both have been released from police custody with future court dates.

Apple AirTags are trackers used via Bluetooth which can be placed in items a person wishes to track.

They are sold for about $40.