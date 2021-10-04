St. Catharines residents asked how they would like to vote in 2022 municipal election

The city of St. Catharines is asking residents how they would like to vote in the next municipal election.

City officials say with about a year to go until the 2022 municipal election, they want voters' input on how they would prefer to cast a ballot.

"With increasing resident comfort in new means of engagement the City wants to ensure voters can not only cast their ballot securely for City Council, Regional Council and school boards, but also that they can vote in a way that is both convenient and comfortable for them."

St. Catharines is currently looking at introducing new voting methods next year in addition to traditional in-person casting of ballots.

Potential voting methods include mail-in voting; internet voting; and telephone voting.

“Election participation is so important to the health of our democracy and what we really want is for all our residents to get out and vote. The last two years have highlighted the importance of being able to engage and serve our residents at a distance, and that is something we want to bring into the election process so we can reach more voters and build a more representative democracy,” said City Clerk Bonnie Nistico-Dunk.

They are asking residents to complete a survey, which will be open for responses until Oct. 18 at 4 p.m.