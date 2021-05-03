St. Catharines residents can now apply for beach parking permits

St. Catharines residents can now apply for their beach parking pass.

The 2021 Resident Beach Parking Pass provides free parking at City beach lots with no time limit.

Last week, council approved a beach strategy including implementing paid parking at beaches for out-of-city residents.

St. Catharines residents will be able to avoid charges and time limits at Sunset Beach and Lakeside Park beach parking lots by getting a free pass.

They are limited to one per household and won’t guarantee a parking spot.

Residents without a beach pass will be subject to the hourly cost (3$) and time restrictions.

Residents can apply online here.

“While COVID-19 may have brought issues with beaches to a head due to an influx of visitors we have always been committed to providing a safe and enjoyable beach-going experience for everyone,” said Deputy CAO David Oakes, adding, “this strategy ensures we can make the investments to provide a positive beach experience, while ensuring out-of-town visitors aid in supporting recreational infrastructure through limited parking fees.”