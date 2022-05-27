St. Catharines residents can now apply for their beach parking passes

St. Catharines residents can now purchase their beach parking permits online.

The new online application system was launched today, allowing those who live in St. Catharines to buy a parking permit for Lakeside and Sunset Beaches.

The passes cost $15 and will last until paid parking is in effect at the two lots at the end of September.

With applications now open, paid parking will once again be enforced starting June 1st.

Residents will need to upload a copy of their vehicle registration, their tax roll number, or proof of renting such as a power bill.

Resident Beach Parking Permits are limited to two per household.

Permits are entirely electronic and tied to the vehicle licence plate.

Once applicants receive an approval email they can park in beach lots without paying an hourly fee.

Those without access to a computer can apply in person at the second floor of City Hall.

Go to stcatharines.ca/BeachParking for more details.