St. Catharines residents can now buy their $15 beach parking pass

It's time for St. Catharines residents to buy their beach parking passes.

The permits allow residents to park, when paid parking is in effect, without time limits or hourly charges at Sunset Beach and Lakeside Park between May 1 and Sept. 30.

Two permits are allowed per household.

You will need a copy of the vehicle's registration as well as your tax roll number to complete the process, while tenants will need to submit proof of residency, such as a copy of a lease agreement or recent utility bill, in addition to their vehicle registration.

Residents who do not have a computer can apply in person on the second floor of City Hall.

Permits are entirely electronic and tied to vehicle licence plates so once applicants receive their approval email, they can park in beach lots without paying an hourly fee, and with no need to

display a paper permit.

The maximum parking time at Sunset Beach will be adjusted from hourly to daily from May to September while the three-hour maximum will remain in effect at Lakeside Park.

For those who don’t hold a permit, the rate is $3 per hour at either lot or a $20 per day flat rate is available only at Sunset Beach.

“The system helps to offset costs associated with the management of St. Catharines’ beaches. The revenue generated from the program makes sure that the associated costs don’t shift to the tax levy or negatively impact the parking reserve,” said Chief Administrative Officer Dave Oakes.

“We are very impressed with the success we had with the system last year and we are looking forward to the 2023 beach season.”

For more information and to buy your pass click here.