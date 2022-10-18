St. Catharines residents can vote at advance polling stations before Monday's election

The city of St. Catharines is preparing for Monday's municipal election with an advance polling station opening today.

Residents can cast their ballots in the advance polls today, Oct 18th, until 8 p.m. at the Grantham Optimist Club located at 188 Linwell Road, and Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Church of the Transfiguration at 320 Glenridge Avenue from 10 a.m - 8 p.m.

The fully accessible advance poll on the 3rd floor of City Hall at 50 Church Street is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 21.

One final advance poll will be held this Saturday at the Grantham Lions Club at 732 Niagara Street, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City officials are reminding residents that if an elector is unable to cast their vote in person, they may appoint another qualified person to vote on their behalf.

Proxy voting forms will only be accepted by the City Clerk’s office and must be received prior to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

On election day, Monday, Oct. 24, there will be 24 voting locations, accessible by St. Catharines Transit buses, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents can vote at any of the four voting locations in their ward.

Voters should bring their voter notification card and one piece of identification that shows their name and qualifying address with them to the polling location.

St. Catharines residents are voting to elect positions of the city's Mayor, 12 City Councillors (two per ward), six Niagara Region Councillors who will represent St. Catharines, and Trustees for the District School Board of Niagara and the Niagara Catholic District School Board.

610 CKTB will have up-to-the-minute election results from across the region on Monday night starting at 8 p.m.