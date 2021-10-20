St. Catharines residents encouraged to have their say on 2022 budget

St. Catharines City Council wants to hear from residents as they work on the 2022 Operating and Capital Budget.

Two online open houses and a telephone town hall are coming up to help collect feedback and give people living in the city a voice on what they would like to see with the budget.

Budget Chair Mat Siscoe says all members of council are now part of the budget discussions and they have changed the procedure to approve the budget ahead of the year it applies to.

"There were years when we wouldn't approve the Operating Budget until April of the year it was supposed to be the budget for. So a third of the year's done and you've already spend a third of the money, and so there were a lot of things that you couldn't change when it came to debating the budget."

The first online open house is being held next Monday for residents in Wards 3, 5, and 6, followed by the telephone town hall on Tuesday, and the second online open house is scheduled for Wednesday for people in Wards 1, 2, and 4.

All three sessions are set to start at 7 p.m.

Registration for the open houses is available through the city's website until this Friday at noon.

Residents can also request a call to participate in the telephone town hall or add their number to a do-not-call list.