St. Catharines residents invited to 'party in place' to celebrate the city's 144th birthday
St. Catharines is celebrating a big milestone this week, but anyone wanting to blow out the candles will have to do so at home.
The city will celebrate its 144 anniversary on Friday.
City officials are inviting residents and businesses to 'party in place' by making baked goods with a Garden City theme, showing some community pride through artwork, supporting local businesses, and saying thank you to essential workers who are keeping the community running.
-
COVID-19 | Future of Education in NiagaraTom McConnell Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor and High School Teacher in Niagara Falls Mat Siscoe regarding the future of current school year/education in Niagara
-
National Day of MourningMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the National Day of Mourning
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Economy in St. Catharines/Niagara RegionMatt Holmes Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding the impact COVID-19 Pandemic is having on the economy in St. Catharines and Niagara Region as a whole