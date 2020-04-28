iHeartRadio
St. Catharines residents invited to 'party in place' to celebrate the city's 144th birthday

CKTB - News - St Catharines City Hall

St. Catharines is celebrating a big milestone this week, but anyone wanting to blow out the candles will have to do so at home.

The city will celebrate its 144 anniversary on Friday.

City officials are inviting residents and businesses to 'party in place' by making baked goods with a Garden City theme, showing some community pride through artwork, supporting local businesses, and saying thank you to essential workers who are keeping the community running.

