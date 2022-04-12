St. Catharines residents parking at Lakeside and Sunset beaches can get a $15 digital pass

St. Catharines City council focused on how beaches should operate this year at last night's meeting.

Mayor Walter Sendzik tells CKTB the meeting focused on beach passes for local residents to park at Lakeside and Sunset beaches.

Last year, over 14,000 beach passes were mailed out to residents at no cost.

The city absorbed the cost of postage and manpower to mail out the passes.

Council has voted to make passes digital this year using your licence plate number.

The cost will be $15 for residents wanting the parking pass for the 2022 beach season.

"The $15 is the true cost of the service. The city doesn't make any money. It just goes to cover the cost of using the program and allowing the parking attendants the technology to read licence plates. "

Residents who walk or ride their bikes to the beach are allowed access for free as usual.

Out-of-city residents will have to use parking meters for $3/hr.