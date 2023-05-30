St. Catharines residents set for more than 10% increase in property taxes

Residents in St. Catharines now know the full tax increase they are facing.

Tax bills are set to increase 10.51 per cent.

Click HERE to listen to Mayor Mat Siscoe discuss the increase on Niagara in the Morning.

The increase amounts to $399 on a home valued at $255,905.

Councillor Carlos Garcia says even though the regional portion of the budget amounts to $378 of that increase - the city is not off the hook, "This is not just the region who is responsible, we had an approximate 14 million dollar windfall by uploading the transit budget to the region so our operating budget increase is really way higher than has been shown when you take that windfall into account."

The city decided to use that money instead of pass on the savings to residents.

Councillor Greg Miller says if people really want to find savings then there is one obvious place to look, "40 percent of all property taxes in Niagara go to one place - the Niagara regional police - that is significantly higher than places like York and Durham. So, if someone wants to look for cost savings I would start with that 170 million dollars which again is significantly higher than the city's entire budget."

Despite an effort to reconsider the budget the total rate increase was finalized by council.