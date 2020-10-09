St. Catharines residents urged to follow COVID procedures as hard-hit areas face new restrictions

The Mayor of St. Catharines is asking residents to continue following public health advice during the Thanksgiving weekend as Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa face new restrictions.

Provincial officials announced gyms, movie theatres, and casinos in those three areas would be closing down for 28 days.

There will also be no indoor dining at restaurants and bars.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik says residents need to continue following COVID-19 procedures because we can't afford to go back to Stage 2.

"We all got to do it. We got to do it together. And if we do it together we're not going to be like Peel, Toronto, and Ottawa. We're going to be able to maintain our economy, we're going to be able to protect our long term care homes and health care system."

He says he is asking St. Catharines residents to continue doing what they're doing, or give it more effort for those who 'may not be seeing the importance of what we're doing.'

"It's making sure that all of us are mindful of what we're doing; the younger kids in our community, reminding them that you can't expand outside of your social bubble, that you can't just be going and partying this weekend and having a great time and making like we're not even in this pandemic. There's a reason for this, because we've got to keep each other and our community safe and healthy."



He encouraged people to hit the trails this long weekend and enjoy the beauty of the changing leaves while continuing to push back at COVID-19.