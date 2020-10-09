St. Catharines residents urged to follow COVID procedures as hard-hit areas face new restrictions
The Mayor of St. Catharines is asking residents to continue following public health advice during the Thanksgiving weekend as Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa face new restrictions.
Provincial officials announced gyms, movie theatres, and casinos in those three areas would be closing down for 28 days.
There will also be no indoor dining at restaurants and bars.
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik says residents need to continue following COVID-19 procedures because we can't afford to go back to Stage 2.
"We all got to do it. We got to do it together. And if we do it together we're not going to be like Peel, Toronto, and Ottawa. We're going to be able to maintain our economy, we're going to be able to protect our long term care homes and health care system."
He says he is asking St. Catharines residents to continue doing what they're doing, or give it more effort for those who 'may not be seeing the importance of what we're doing.'
"It's making sure that all of us are mindful of what we're doing; the younger kids in our community, reminding them that you can't expand outside of your social bubble, that you can't just be going and partying this weekend and having a great time and making like we're not even in this pandemic. There's a reason for this, because we've got to keep each other and our community safe and healthy."
He encouraged people to hit the trails this long weekend and enjoy the beauty of the changing leaves while continuing to push back at COVID-19.
.@St_Catharines Update. Premier Ford announced Peel, Toronto & Ottawa are back to a form of stage 2. Our economy cannot afford to go backwards. STC you have done a great job so far. Continue 🧼😷👤↔️👤. Enjoy the weather, hit our trails & take care of yourself #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/geDxr5Wr4b— Walter Sendzik (@WSendzik) October 9, 2020
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 40On this week’s show, Briar Krieger joins Chrissy Sadowski to discuss being a mom and what’s truly important as kids get older.
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 32There's been an alarming increase in the number of opioid deaths in Niagara. This year as many as 130 people could die of overdose, compared to 89 deaths last year. Talia Storm from Positive Living Niagara joins Janice Arnoldi on Life Unscripted to talk about the epidemic of drug deaths, the role of COVID 19 and the question of decriminalizing possession of opioids, something that is supported by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - October 10thThis week Liz is speaking with Sam Ion, a well-known travel journalist who specializes in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and all-inclusives. Sam recently went to Jamaica to check out the Moon Palace and fills us in on how all-inclusives are handling the challenges of Covid 19. For the Travels for Tomorrow segment, Liz talks about feeding her adrenaline addiction by waterfall rappelling in Costa Rica, finding moose in northern Quebec, and swimming with sharks and stingrays in Bora Bora. Finally, Liz takes a look at a driving holiday to the wineries and orchards of Prince Edward County.