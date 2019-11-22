St. Catharines restaurant makes list of best places for solo diners in Canada

A restaurant in St. Catharines has made a list of the 'Top 25 Restaurants for Solo Dining in Canada for 2019.'

The Yellow Pear Kitchen on Lake Street earned a spot on Open Table's most recent list.

Open Table officials say reservations for single diners have gone up by 75% since 2017.

Unsurprisingly, Toronto had the highest number of solo diners.

The list is based on more than 500,000 reviews for 3,000 restaurants across the country.