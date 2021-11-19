St. Catharines retired grandpa wins $100,000 after playing Encore for years
A 68 year old retired grandfather, who has been playing Encore since it started, has won $100,000.
Belay Mekbeb of St. Catharines matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order in the November 3rd, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw.
He said he loves to try all the games and always adds Encore. “I used the ticket checker and couldn’t believe my eyes,” he described his reaction to the winning ticket. “I had to take it to another store to make sure. I have been playing for so long and I’m so happy.”
“I’m going to invest it and I will treat myself to travel when it’s safer,” he added. “I’d like to explore the Middle East and Africa.”
The winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Newstands on Yonge Street in Toronto.
