St. Catharines retirement home dealing with rash of COVID-19 cases

One death and 31 positive COVID-19 cases have been linked to a retirement facility in St. Catharines.

Officials for Atria Retirement, which owns Anchor Pointe on Ontario Street, say the issues started back in October with three positive test results. Since then one resident has died and there have been 31 positive tests in total.

Kristy Grange, Atria Retirement President sent CKTB this statement:

"Our primary focus is and always has been on the well-being of our residents and employees. After more than a year of relative success with keeping COVID-19 at bay, our rigorous infection control and safety protocols remain firmly in place, including follow-up testing.

At the end of October, three residents tested positive for COVID-19. When these cases were identified, we quickly escalated precautions including full-building testing, delivering meals to residents' apartments, limiting guests to essential visitors only, and conducted follow-up testing based on contact tracing. 30 residents and one employee, who were all previously vaccinated, tested positive from this full-building testing.



Residents remain in isolation but with no COVID complications. Sadly, one resident, who had tested positive, passed away.

We remain in close communication with Niagara Region Public Health and will conduct another round of testing next week. We are grateful that our community has a high vaccination rate that we believe kept the outbreak to a minimum.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, our life's work has been to protect the safety and well-being of our residents and staff. In fact, infection rates at our communities remain lower than those in the general public. There is nothing more important than the well-being of our those in our community. We remain committed to doing everything in our power to protect the well-being of our residents and staff."