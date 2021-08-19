St. Catharines 'reviewing' Toronto's vaccination policy for city employees

The City of St. Catharines says it hasn't made a decision on mandatory vaccinations for its staff.

Today, Toronto Mayor John Tory and the TTC announced mandatory vaccinations for all of their employees by the end of October.

St. Catharines CAO David Oakes tells CKTB they are currently reviewing these announcements and it's too soon to comment on the specifics.

Oakes adds the City has made protecting staff and residents a priority.

He says they are discussing vaccination policies internally along with other Niagara municipalities to ensure any approach is appropriate and consistent.