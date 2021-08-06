St. Catharines runner and women's soccer team aim for big Olympic wins this morning
A St. Catharines runner gets another shot at Olympic glory today.
Mohammed Ahmed will run the 5,000m at 8 a.m. our time after putting in a great effort last week in the 10,000m and coming in sixth.
At the same time, the Canadian women's soccer team will start their gold medal match with Sweden.
Olympic organizers agreed to push back the big game due to heat concerns.
