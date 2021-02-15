St. Catharines' S'no Parking restrictions start Tuesday morning with snow storm on the way

St. Catharines says its S’no Parking restrictions will be in effect starting tomorrow morning.

With up to 45 cm of snow predicted for Niagara, the City is preparing to deploy its full compliment of trucks for snow removal.

The restrictions — which prohibit on-street parking in most neighbourhoods during winter storm events — will come into effect at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Residents who fail to remove their cars from on-street spaces face a $30 fine and tow.

Local weather and road conditions will determine how long S’No Parking will be in effect, with restrictions in place up to 72 hours.

Some city neighbourhoods, where on-street parking is critical to meet base parking needs, are exempt from S’no Parking restrictions.

Free overnight parking is available at both the Ontario Street and Carlisle Street / Garden Park parking garages.