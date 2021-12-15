St. Catharines school closed due to COVID has high mask exemption numbers and lower vax rates

Students from Eden High School in St. Catharines are once again learning from home.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the school forced Niagara Region Public Health to advise the District School Board of Niagara to move the school to the virtual learning option.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health, says it was a tough decision, "This is the first time where we can't find any sort of links and we just don't know what's going on and therefore the only prudent thing to do unfortunately was to close the school."

At this time there are only four confirmed cases at the school but Hirji says some other factors came into play.

"What we do see in this school is that there is a very high number of families that have claimed a mask exemption so there is a larger number of students than usual that would not be wearing masks in this school." He adds, "we also understand that anecdotally it sounds like the vaccine uptake in this school has not been as high so that gave us some additional concern that there is notational for this outbreak to grow quite large because of that."

Kim Sweeney, Senior Manager, Communications and Public Relations with the DSBN, says parents were notified yesterday and the switch happened this morning.

"Because we have already have been through online learning a few times through lockdowns it was a very easy transition." She goes on to say, "Students are learning online but all of the supports that they are used to when the building is open will still be in place. If they want to speak to a guidance councillor, if they would like to speak to a social worker, or need their education assistant, all those supports are still available to them."

As for other schools, Dr. Hirji is hopeful that this is a one off situation, "For now it's the first instance of this so I'm thinking this is an isolated instance, I am mindful though that as we see omicron variant build up here its going to become much harder to stop outbreaks in schools."