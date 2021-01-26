St. Catharines searching for artists for Neil Peart memorial

The City of St. Catharines is looking for artists to create a lasting memorial for Neil Peart.

The city will be commissioning public art for Lakeside Park to recognize the Rush drummer and lyricist's significant musical contribution as a former resident of St. Catharines.

A request for pre-qualification is available through the city's website until March 29th.

Memorial Taskforce Chair Dave DeRocco says they regularly gets emails from artists all over the world who want to contribute.

Right now, they are considering all kinds of proposals including a winding pathway of art or one big piece.

For the less artistically inclined, the taskforce is planning to launch a fundraising campaign in the near future.

The final budget for the project will not be set in stone until an artistic vision is selected.

We will share the details when it is launched.

The city has already named the pavilion in Lakeside Park after Neil Peart.