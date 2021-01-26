St. Catharines searching for artists for Neil Peart memorial
The City of St. Catharines is looking for artists to create a lasting memorial for Neil Peart.
The city will be commissioning public art for Lakeside Park to recognize the Rush drummer and lyricist's significant musical contribution as a former resident of St. Catharines.
A request for pre-qualification is available through the city's website until March 29th.
Memorial Taskforce Chair Dave DeRocco says they regularly gets emails from artists all over the world who want to contribute.
Right now, they are considering all kinds of proposals including a winding pathway of art or one big piece.
For the less artistically inclined, the taskforce is planning to launch a fundraising campaign in the near future.
The final budget for the project will not be set in stone until an artistic vision is selected.
We will share the details when it is launched.
The city has already named the pavilion in Lakeside Park after Neil Peart.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JAN 26 - DR. KARIM ALIVaccines and the covid variants, Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
View from the drive thru - Florida offers to host 2021 Tokyo OlympicsView from the drive thru - Florida offers to host 2021 Tokyo Olympics
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Doctor who caught coronavirus variant will 'vigorously defend' against charge she obstructed contact tracing. Canadian mogul fined after getting Covid vaccine meant for Indigenous residents. .Ottawa teen fined for breaking Quebec curfew while trying to return to Ontario